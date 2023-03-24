Essex Savings Bank Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of IHE stock opened at $169.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $365.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.72. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $166.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.40.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

