Essex Savings Bank Purchases 87 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.6% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NOC stock opened at $444.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $430.93 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $457.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.54.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.