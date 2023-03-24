Essex Savings Bank Sells 249 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 111.1% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Crown Castle by 40.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $123.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.56. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 162.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

