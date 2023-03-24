Essex Savings Bank Sells 28 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 22,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,065,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,088,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,330.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,446.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,388.11. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,030.38 and a 52 week high of $1,560.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

