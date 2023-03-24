Essex Savings Bank Sells 675 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $38.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

