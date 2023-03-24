Essex Savings Bank Takes $221,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Schlumberger by 7.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 11.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.75. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

