Essex Savings Bank Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Essex Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.2% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 821.4% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.