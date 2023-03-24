Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exagen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight forecasts that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Exagen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Exagen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Exagen Trading Up 0.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exagen

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. Exagen has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exagen by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exagen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Exagen by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Exagen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 99,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exagen

(Get Rating)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Stories

