Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGNGet Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exagen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight forecasts that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Exagen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Exagen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Exagen Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. Exagen has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exagen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exagen by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exagen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Exagen by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Exagen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 99,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exagen

(Get Rating)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.