Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,192,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,559,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899,186 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.36.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

Exelon Price Performance

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

