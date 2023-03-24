Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXFY. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Expensify in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Expensify in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. Expensify has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $43.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.35 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $272,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,472,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,525,787.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,792 shares in the company, valued at $862,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,472,003 shares in the company, valued at $31,525,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,063,900. 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Expensify by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Expensify during the third quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 137.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Expensify during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.