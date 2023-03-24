F Thomson Leighton Purchases 332 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.49 per share, with a total value of $25,062.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 75,283 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,113.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 341 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.38 per share, with a total value of $25,022.58.

On Friday, March 17th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 343 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.89 per share, with a total value of $25,001.27.

On Wednesday, March 15th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 350 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $25,035.50.

On Monday, March 13th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 349 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.78 per share, with a total value of $25,051.22.

On Thursday, March 9th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 336 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.44 per share, with a total value of $25,011.84.

On Tuesday, March 7th, F Thomson Leighton bought 333 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $25,068.24.

On Monday, February 27th, F Thomson Leighton bought 342 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.22 per share, with a total value of $25,041.24.

On Friday, February 24th, F Thomson Leighton bought 337 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.27 per share, with a total value of $25,028.99.

On Tuesday, February 21st, F Thomson Leighton bought 325 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.99 per share, with a total value of $25,021.75.

On Friday, February 10th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 290 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.26 per share, with a total value of $25,015.40.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM opened at $75.05 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,716 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 97,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,296 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,891,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.63.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

