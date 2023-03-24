FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.50-14.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.08-2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion. FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $14.50-$14.90 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $452.14.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $392.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

