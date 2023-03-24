FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $241.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $179.00 to $241.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FDX. Stephens lifted their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.68.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE FDX opened at $216.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.29 and its 200 day moving average is $181.81.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $388,787,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 24,422.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,164,721 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 21,900.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 878,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $122,633,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $181,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.