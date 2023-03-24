Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.28) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($12.77) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.74) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,208.33 ($14.84).

Shares of FEVR opened at GBX 1,193 ($14.65) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 804.50 ($9.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,889.50 ($23.20). The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,615.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,088.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,032.91.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

