F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Shares Gap Up to $16.67

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.67, but opened at $17.05. F&G Annuities & Life shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 14,780 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Up 2.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83.

Institutional Trading of F&G Annuities & Life

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

