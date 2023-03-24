Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Lifted by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.91.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIS opened at $49.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.99. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.14 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.