Financial Analysis: DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) and zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO)

zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO – Get Rating) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares zvelo and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio zvelo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DIRTT Environmental Solutions $172.16 million 0.27 -$54.96 million ($0.63) -0.75

zvelo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DIRTT Environmental Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

79.0% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of zvelo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for zvelo and DIRTT Environmental Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score zvelo 0 0 0 0 N/A DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a consensus price target of $1.53, indicating a potential upside of 224.79%. Given DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DIRTT Environmental Solutions is more favorable than zvelo.

Risk and Volatility

zvelo has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares zvelo and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets zvelo N/A N/A N/A DIRTT Environmental Solutions -31.92% -195.48% -34.22%

Summary

DIRTT Environmental Solutions beats zvelo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About zvelo

Zvelo, Inc. engages in the development of hardware and software products to local area networks. It operates through providing website and dynamic content categorization technologies, URL database, malicious, compromised, inappropriate website detection services, and reputation blocklist solutions. The company was founded by Philip Becker in 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

