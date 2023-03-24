Financial Analysis: LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) vs. FutureFuel (NYSE:FF)

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating) and FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LanzaTech Global and FutureFuel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global N/A N/A $50,000.00 N/A N/A FutureFuel $396.01 million 0.79 $15.21 million $0.35 20.34

FutureFuel has higher revenue and earnings than LanzaTech Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global N/A N/A N/A FutureFuel 3.84% 5.58% 4.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of LanzaTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of FutureFuel shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of FutureFuel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

LanzaTech Global has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FutureFuel has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LanzaTech Global and FutureFuel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 0 0 0 N/A FutureFuel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FutureFuel beats LanzaTech Global on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global Inc. converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products which people use in their daily lives. LanzaTech Global Inc., formerly known AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, is based in CHICAGO.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products. The company was founded by Lee E. Mikles and Paul Anthony Novelly on August 12, 2005 and is headquartered in St Louis, MO.

