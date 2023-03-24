Financial Contrast: LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) vs. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC)

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

LM Funding America has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LM Funding America and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LM Funding America presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 275.99%. Given LM Funding America’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LM Funding America is more favorable than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

12.3% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of LM Funding America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LM Funding America and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America -1,563.00% -39.18% -38.35% Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -30.17% 1.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LM Funding America and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $900,000.00 11.61 $4.76 million ($2.01) -0.40 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $2.54 million N/A N/A

LM Funding America has higher revenue and earnings than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. is a technology-based specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of funding to nonprofit community associations. It also focuses on business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each association’s financial needs, and cryptocurrency mining through its subsidiary. The company was founded by Carollinn Gould and Frank Silcox on January 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

