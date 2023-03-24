Financial Survey: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Devon Energy has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Devon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Devon Energy 0 7 9 1 2.65

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PermRock Royalty Trust and Devon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Devon Energy has a consensus price target of $72.42, indicating a potential upside of 55.01%. Given Devon Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Devon Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $8.14 million 9.49 $7.37 million N/A N/A Devon Energy $19.17 billion 1.59 $6.02 billion $9.12 5.12

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 86.79% 12.88% 12.57% Devon Energy 31.38% 52.20% 23.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.0% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Devon Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Devon Energy beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

