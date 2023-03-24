FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FCBBF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance

Shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Company Profile

FinecoBank SpA engages in the provision of banking, trading, and investing solutions. It offers multicurrency accounts, payment cards, mortgages and loans, and financial consulting services. The company was founded by Emilio Gnutti in 1979 and is headquartered in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

