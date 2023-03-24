First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives $18.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

FFWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Foundation

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,662,909.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,662,909.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 29,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $276,774.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 620,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,029 shares of company stock worth $1,529,830. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

First Foundation Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Foundation by 3.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Foundation by 8.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFWM stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $383.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.95.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Foundation will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Further Reading

