First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives $18.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.
FFWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Foundation
In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,662,909.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,662,909.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 29,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $276,774.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 620,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,029 shares of company stock worth $1,529,830. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation
First Foundation Stock Performance
FFWM stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $383.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.95.
First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Foundation will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
First Foundation Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.
About First Foundation
First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.
