First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $210,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $29.88 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.