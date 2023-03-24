First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 465 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 48,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 79,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 28,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

Chevron stock opened at $154.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $294.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

