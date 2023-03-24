First PREMIER Bank Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 128.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.69. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $80.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

