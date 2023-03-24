First PREMIER Bank Cuts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,307.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,447.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,391.09.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,652.76.

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,372 shares of company stock worth $93,403,027. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

