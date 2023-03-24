First PREMIER Bank Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG opened at $47.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.