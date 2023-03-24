First PREMIER Bank Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1,197.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after buying an additional 4,536,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,896,000 after buying an additional 2,379,012 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,281,000 after buying an additional 2,156,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,220,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $99.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $107.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

