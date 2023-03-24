First PREMIER Bank Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $155.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.36. The stock has a market cap of $274.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Guggenheim started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

