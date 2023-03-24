First PREMIER Bank Invests $120,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of META opened at $204.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.19.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

