First PREMIER Bank Purchases 113 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 168.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $191.62 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.17.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

