First PREMIER Bank Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

PEP stock opened at $175.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

