First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Senior Officer Sells C$352,125.00 in Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$352,125.00.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of TSE FM opened at C$28.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$18.67 and a 52 week high of C$45.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$28.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.57. The company has a market cap of C$19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17.
First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.49%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
See Also
