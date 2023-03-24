First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 103,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 268,814 shares.The stock last traded at $44.25 and had previously closed at $44.48.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 286,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 272,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 111,235 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

