First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 103,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 268,814 shares.The stock last traded at $44.25 and had previously closed at $44.48.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.