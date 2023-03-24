First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,654,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,594,000 after purchasing an additional 547,834 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 135.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 834,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after buying an additional 479,838 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,251.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 449,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,273,000 after acquiring an additional 430,169 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.60. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $49.06.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

