First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 579,847 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the previous session’s volume of 207,328 shares.The stock last traded at $26.17 and had previously closed at $26.34.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

