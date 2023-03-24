FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Cut to $44.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.56.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 198,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in FirstEnergy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 560,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,244 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 319,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36,680 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Featured Articles

