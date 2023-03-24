Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance

Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.