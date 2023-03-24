FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Sells C$191,000.00 in Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$191.00, for a total value of C$191,000.00.

Jeremy Alan Rakusin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Jeremy Alan Rakusin acquired 1,000 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$190.20 per share, with a total value of C$190,200.00.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FSV opened at C$184.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$188.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$174.58. The company has a market cap of C$8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.74. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of C$145.76 and a 1 year high of C$198.68.

FirstService Increases Dividend

FirstService ( TSE:FSV Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.34 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 6.1513158 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.299 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

