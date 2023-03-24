Five Oceans Advisors Acquires 143 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $271.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.22. The firm has a market cap of $671.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.27, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $270.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.82.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

