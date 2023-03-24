Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FL. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL stock opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.82%.

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

