ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Invests $205,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNOV. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 221.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 22.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.78.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

