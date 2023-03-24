ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,825 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,776,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,562,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,437,000 after acquiring an additional 103,683 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,264,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after acquiring an additional 107,855 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,192,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,058,000 after acquiring an additional 353,950 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF opened at $25.53 on Friday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $916.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.