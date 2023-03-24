ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after buying an additional 369,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,746,000 after acquiring an additional 32,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 70,246 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 22,207 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Shares of HVT stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $498.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP John Linwood Gill sold 3,612 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $135,486.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,072.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP John Linwood Gill sold 3,612 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $135,486.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,072.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard B. Hare sold 7,100 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $229,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $512,700.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,260 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc engages in the retail of residential furniture and accessories. The company was founded by James Joseph Haverty in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

