Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stake Boosted by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.39.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

