Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FVI has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$4.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.26. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$2.82 and a 52 week high of C$5.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.42.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

