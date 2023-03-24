Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Position Reduced by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,193 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,883,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,081,000. 46.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freshworks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

Insider Activity

Freshworks Trading Up 3.1 %

In other news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $4,883,343.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $4,883,343.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $66,948.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,427,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,878,194. 29.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating).

