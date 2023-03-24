FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $165,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.3% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $151.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $393.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.