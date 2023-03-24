FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 500 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $154.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.32. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $294.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

